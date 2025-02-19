Clive Palmer's 'Trumpet of Patriots': Australia's New Political Wave
Australian billionaire Clive Palmer launched the 'Trumpet of Patriots' party inspired by Donald Trump, aiming to 'drain the swamp' in Canberra. Critical of mass immigration and advocating recognition of two genders, the party plans to contest in all 150 seats in the upcoming federal election.
In a move to reshape the political landscape, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has introduced a new political entity directly influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's strategies. Palmer, a prominent mining magnate, announced the launch of the 'Trumpet of Patriots' party, positioning it as an agent of change ahead of the country's impending federal elections.
Emphasizing a commitment to 'drain the swamp' in Australia’s capital, Canberra, Palmer mirrored Trump's efforts to minimize governmental overspending. He expressed his views on political reform during a news conference while aligning himself with Trump's stances on mass immigration and gender recognition.
With an infrastructure in place to contest every seat in both the lower and upper chambers of parliament, Palmer aims to considerably influence Australian politics. His previous political venture, the United Australia Party, saw limited success, capturing one Senate seat despite significant financial investment. As the election date looms, Palmer's aspirations are clearer than ever.
(With inputs from agencies.)
