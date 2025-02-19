Bolsonaro Charged in Alleged Coup Plot: A Stumbling Block for Political Revival

On Tuesday, former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro faced charges of orchestrating a plot to subvert the country's democracy after his 2022 electoral defeat, jeopardizing his return to politics. This indictment follows a comprehensive two-year investigation into the election-denying movement that culminated in violent riots shortly after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assumed office.

Alongside Bolsonaro, 33 others, including high-ranking military officials, were accused of forming a 'criminal organization' with aspirations to establish a new authoritarian order, reportedly involving plans to poison Lula. Bolsonaro's legal team contends he never supported actions dismantling Brazil's democratic institutions or rule of law.

The situation evokes parallels to former U.S. President Donald Trump's legal battles over election outcomes. Analysts predict a high likelihood of Bolsonaro's charges being accepted, which could thwart his future political ambitions and solidify Lula's standing, despite his current low approval ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)