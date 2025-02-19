Congress Leaders Strategize: Roadmap Amidst Political Challenges
Top Congress leaders gathered to address political challenges, including recent electoral defeats and upcoming elections in Bihar. Significant figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were present. With newly appointed AICC office bearers, the meeting focused on organizational revamps for future political strategies.
On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders convened to deliberate over the party's present political scenario and strategize for the future. The gathering took place at the newly inaugurated headquarters, Indira Bhawan, and involved Congress general secretaries and state in-charges.
The pivotal meeting witnessed the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi. They were joined by AICC General Secretary for Organization K C Venugopal. This assembly followed the appointment of new office bearers in the restructured AICC.
Prompted by the third consecutive loss in the Delhi Assembly polls and preceding the upcoming Bihar elections, the discussions also emphasized the need for an organizational overhaul with fresh faces, as indicated by the party president in the previous CWC meeting.
