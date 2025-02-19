Zelenskiy Rejects U.S. Critical Minerals Deal Without Security Guarantees
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized a U.S. proposal regarding Ukraine's critical minerals without security guarantees. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for reciprocal benefits and opposed Ukraine becoming a raw materials hub. Kyiv had sent a revised draft to Washington to explore U.S. investments, stressing the importance of balanced agreements.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed dissatisfaction with a U.S. proposal concerning critical minerals from Ukraine, citing a lack of security guarantees.
He emphasized that reciprocal benefits are necessary and rejected the notion of Ukraine becoming a mere supplier of raw materials.
Kyiv submitted a revised draft to the U.S., aiming to attract investment while ensuring fair terms.
