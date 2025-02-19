Kharge's Call to Strengthen Congress: Accountability and Ideological Commitment
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized accountability and ideological commitment to his party's top office-bearers. He addressed issues like voter list manipulation and the Modi government's failures. Kharge urged members to strengthen the organization from the grassroots and promote lifelong Congress supporters. He also criticized the government's handling of international and economic issues.
In a bold address to top office-bearers, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the importance of accountability in future election results and championed ideological commitment over quick gains.
During a meeting at the party's headquarters, he also spotlighted issues such as alleged voter list manipulation and the Modi government's purported failures on economic matters.
Kharge called for strengthening grassroots connections within the party, urging leaders to directly engage at every level and promote candidates who are steadfast supporters of the Congress ideology.
