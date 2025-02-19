Political Turmoil in the Big Apple: Corruption Charges Dismissal Stirs Controversy

A federal judge is set to decide on a controversial move on Wednesday as federal prosecutors seek to dismiss corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams. The decision comes under instructions from a Trump-appointed official, causing allegations of political meddling within the Justice Department.

Prosecutors resigned en masse last week after receiving orders from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, reflecting resistance within the department. The demand for dismissal aims to aid Adams in enforcing Trump's immigration policies, escalating political tensions in New York and raising questions about Adams' allegiance to the administration.

Senior Democrats claim dropping the charges compromises Adams' independence as he campaigns for re-election. As the political upheaval unfolds, a hearing is set for Wednesday where Judge Dale Ho may consider appointing a special prosecutor. The dismissal request without prejudice leaves open the possibility of reinstating charges post-election, further fueling political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)