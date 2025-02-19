Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Busy Two-Day Visit to Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP, will embark on a two-day visit to his constituency. Activities include sessions with party workers, interactions with students, and a visit to the Modern Rail Coach Factory. Preparations for the visit have been initiated by Congress workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP, is set to embark on a whirlwind two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency this Thursday, confirmed Congress leaders.

His itinerary begins with an interaction with Bachhrawan assembly constituency workers and continues with meetings at Mool Bharatiya Hostel and participation in a women's dialogue program. Highlights of his visit include unveiling a statue at Ranabeni Madhav Singh Memorial Inter College and visiting the Modern Rail Coach Factory.

Congress district president Pankaj Tiwari revealed that surprise stops are planned in Unchahar and Sadar, and extensive preparations are underway to ensure a successful visit.

