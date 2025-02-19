Left Menu

South Africa: Budget Delay Highlights Political Tensions

South Africa has postponed its national budget unveiling due to political disagreements, a first in the post-apartheid era. The ruling African National Congress lacks a parliamentary majority and requires coalition support, with the Democratic Alliance expected to outline its stance on the process shortly.

In an unprecedented move, South Africa has postponed its national budget unveiling, originally scheduled for Wednesday, due to political disagreements. The speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, announced the delay, noting this is the first occurrence in the three decades following apartheid.

This postponement underlines the ruling African National Congress's current lack of parliamentary majority, as it faces the need for cross-party collaboration to pass the budget. Last year's election results have forced the ANC to seek alliances, with the Democratic Alliance now playing a pivotal role.

The Democratic Alliance has called a press conference to publicly declare its position on the budgetary process, a decision that could significantly impact the proceedings. Observers are keenly watching as the political maneuvering unfolds, revealing the intricate dynamics of South African politics today.

