The VAT Stand-Off: South Africa's Budget Delay

In a significant political move, South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) party has successfully postponed the 2025 budget announcement. This decision comes in direct response to their opposition against a proposed 2-percentage-point increase in value-added tax (VAT) put forward by the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The DA argues that this VAT increase would place additional financial stress on the public, particularly affecting low-income households. They have vowed to fight the proposal, citing economic implications and potential hardship for citizens as key reasons for their stance.

The postponement marks a critical point of contention between the country's major political parties, highlighting the ongoing debate over fiscal policy and its impacts on South Africa's economy and citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)