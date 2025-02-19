Left Menu

The VAT Stand-Off: South Africa's Budget Delay

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in South Africa has delayed the 2025 budget announcement due to their strong opposition to the proposed 2% increase in value-added tax (VAT) by the ruling African National Congress (ANC), citing concerns over economic implications and public burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:22 IST
The VAT Stand-Off: South Africa's Budget Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant political move, South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) party has successfully postponed the 2025 budget announcement. This decision comes in direct response to their opposition against a proposed 2-percentage-point increase in value-added tax (VAT) put forward by the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The DA argues that this VAT increase would place additional financial stress on the public, particularly affecting low-income households. They have vowed to fight the proposal, citing economic implications and potential hardship for citizens as key reasons for their stance.

The postponement marks a critical point of contention between the country's major political parties, highlighting the ongoing debate over fiscal policy and its impacts on South Africa's economy and citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025