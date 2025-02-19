Controversy Surrounds US Deportation Flights to Amritsar: A Standoff Between Punjab and the Centre

Recent weeks have seen a diplomatic standoff unfold as US military flights carrying Indian deportees have been landing in Amritsar, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann taking strong exception to the procedure.

Government statistics indicate that a significant majority, 126 of the 333 deported individuals, hail from Punjab, followed by Haryana and Gujarat. Flight records detail three specific instances this February, contributing to a larger pattern of 23 such flights since May 2020, all touching down in Amritsar.

The uproar stems, in part, from the alleged mistreatment of deportees, including the use of restraints, a practice defended by US authorities as standard operating procedure. In response, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has assured the engagement of discussions with US counterparts to address these concerns.

