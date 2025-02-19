Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to Azam Khan’s Kin in Property Case

Interim bail was granted to SP leader Azam Khan's wife and son in a property-related case. The case involved allegations of record destruction linked to enemy property. Abdullah, Azam Khan's other son, received bail earlier, and currently serves imprisonment in another case, while Azam remains incarcerated.

Court Grants Bail to Azam Khan’s Kin in Property Case
Interim relief was provided by a special court to the family members of senior SP leader Azam Khan, namely his wife Dr Tazeen Fatima and son Adeeb Azam Khan, in a property-related legal case dating back to 2020, involving alleged record destruction.

A day prior, a similar reprieve had been granted to Azam Khan's other son, Abdullah, who is incarcerated at Hardoi jail since October 2023. This recent interim bail decision follows his earlier reprieve by the Supreme Court in February 2025, in a lone pending case.

Abdullah's conviction in separate legal matters, linked to wrongful restraint in 2008, led to his recent disqualification from the state legislative assembly. Meanwhile, Azam Khan remains within Sitapur jail, following multiple charges, including a 2019 hate speech conviction that resulted in his legislative disqualification.

