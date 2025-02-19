J&K Statehood: Congress Vows to Fight for People's Rights

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra has criticized the central government for failing to fulfill its promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Karra stated that the party is prepared to mobilize public demonstrations to pressure the government into action.

Addressing a workers convention in Kishtwar, Karra expressed concerns that the public's faith in the Prime Minister and Home Minister has been severely compromised due to their unmet commitments. He emphasized that any statements made by these offices are expected to be honored, and failing to do so constitutes a breach of trust.

Karra added that Congress fought the assembly elections in coalition with the National Conference and chose not to join the cabinet, prioritizing the return of statehood. He highlighted the Supreme Court's directives to hold elections and restore statehood, criticizing the government's delay despite these orders.

