Bolsonaro Faces Supreme Court Trial Amidst Legislative Maneuvers for 2026 Comeback

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been charged with plotting a 2022 coup, a case that could impact his political future. He seeks legislative changes to remove bans that prevent politicians from running for office, amidst criticisms against the Supreme Court and President Lula's declining approval ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:07 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is embroiled in a legal battle as he faces charges of plotting a coup in 2022. Brazil's Supreme Court will oversee the trial, which could have significant repercussions on Bolsonaro's political aspirations, particularly as he eyes another presidential run in 2026.

In response to the charges, Bolsonaro and his allies in Congress are focusing on legislative reforms. They aim to amend existing laws to ease restrictions on politicians barred from running for office. Bolsonaro's supporters criticize these laws as biased against right-wing figures, a narrative fueled by President Lula's dropping approval rates.

The situation has ignited further tension, with Bolsonaro's camp launching verbal attacks on the Supreme Court, accusing it of political bias. Meanwhile, there's uncertainty about whether proposed legislative changes will pass, as the political maneuvering continues amid Bolsonaro's legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

