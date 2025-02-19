Canada's Stance Against US Tariff Threats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated Canada's commitment to avoiding the imposition of tariffs on its imports by the United States. Speaking at a news conference in Montreal, he emphasized that while Canada is prepared to respond decisively to any tariffs, the priority remains to prevent them entirely.

Trudeau stated, "If ever there are tariffs brought in Canada, our response will be immediate and strong, but we don't want that." His remarks underline the nation's proactive stance in maintaining economic stability and fostering amicable bilateral relations.

The Canadian government's focus is on diplomatic efforts to avert any trade disruptions, ensuring the continuation of smooth economic exchanges with its southern neighbor.

