Canada's Stance Against US Tariff Threats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized Canada's determination to prevent the United States from imposing tariffs on Canadian imports. He stated that while Canada will respond swiftly if tariffs are implemented, efforts are being made to prevent such measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated Canada's commitment to avoiding the imposition of tariffs on its imports by the United States. Speaking at a news conference in Montreal, he emphasized that while Canada is prepared to respond decisively to any tariffs, the priority remains to prevent them entirely.

Trudeau stated, "If ever there are tariffs brought in Canada, our response will be immediate and strong, but we don't want that." His remarks underline the nation's proactive stance in maintaining economic stability and fostering amicable bilateral relations.

The Canadian government's focus is on diplomatic efforts to avert any trade disruptions, ensuring the continuation of smooth economic exchanges with its southern neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

