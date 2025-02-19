Controversies and Criticisms: RJD MP's Fiery Address

In a fiery statement, RJD MP Sudhaker Singh criticized the Narendra Modi-led government for not disclosing the death toll among Mahakumbh pilgrims due to stampedes and road accidents. Singh, addressing a press conference, responded to controversial remarks by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the religious event.

Singh defended Prasad's criticism following a deadly stampede, arguing that the RJD leader rightly expressed discontent over the Mahakumbh mismanagement. Singh, pressing for an official statement on casualties in Parliament, accused the government of shying away from transparency while focusing on self-promotion.

The Buxar MP also expressed dissatisfaction with the Union budget, accusing it of neglecting Bihar's demands. Singh dismissed rumors of discontent within his party, refuting claims about his father Jagadanand Singh's position. He also countered allegations related to party misconduct made by Subhash Yadav, asserting these individuals had shifted allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)