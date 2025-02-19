Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: New Era for Delhi as BJP Takes Power

Rekha Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has been announced as Delhi's new chief minister by the BJP. Gupta defeated AAP's Bandna Kumari in the elections and will lead Delhi's government, becoming its fourth female chief minister, after the BJP's return after 26 years.

In a significant political development, Rekha Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has been appointed as the new chief minister of Delhi by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made on Wednesday, marking the BJP's return to power in the capital after more than 26 years.

Gupta was unanimously chosen as the Leader of the House at the BJP legislature party meeting. Having defeated AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by a margin of over 29,000 votes in the recent Assembly elections, Gupta's political ascent is seen as a decisive victory for the BJP.

As she prepares to take her oath of office at the iconic Ramlila Ground, Gupta is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas to further solidify her claim to form a BJP-led government. Gupta will become the fourth woman to hold the position of Delhi's chief minister, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

