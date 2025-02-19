Left Menu

Delhi High Court Probes Citizenship Controversy Surrounding Rahul Gandhi

The Delhi High Court has sought an update from the Centre on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's representation questioning Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship. Swamy alleges Gandhi declared himself a British citizen, violating constitutional provisions. The court aims to understand the status of Swamy's complaint without delving into substantive legal issues.

Subramanian Swamy
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to update the status of a complaint lodged by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy regarding the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Swamy's accusation, dating back to 2019, claims Gandhi had declared himself a British citizen, thereby contravening Indian laws.

A bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, scheduled a hearing for March 26. Swamy is keenly awaiting the outcome of his representation to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which underpins the controversy over Gandhi's citizenship status.

Despite pending proceedings in the Allahabad High Court, the Delhi High Court is focused solely on soliciting the Centre's update, steering clear of any substantive judgment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

