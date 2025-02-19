Far-Right Frontrunner Sparks Controversy in Romania's Presidential Race

Romania is grappling with political turmoil as its Constitutional Court annulled the presidential election, citing Russian interference supporting far-right candidate Calin Georgescu. Known for his pro-Russian stance, Georgescu is under scrutiny, with threats directed at the judiciary for their decision drawing significant criticism.

The court's cancellation, originally intended to safeguard democratic integrity, has instead become a point of contention with Georgescu challenging it at the European Court of Human Rights. Meanwhile, his campaign is under financial investigation, heightening uncertainty about his potential candidacy in the May election rerun.

Amid widespread political tension, international figures, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, have voiced concerns over the election's nullification. The Romanian election authority remains firm, setting high standards for candidacy as the prospect for further challenges looms over the country's political landscape.

