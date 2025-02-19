Rekha Gupta: Breaking Barriers as Delhi's New Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, a first-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), will become Delhi's new chief minister as announced by the BJP on Wednesday. This decision also marks the party's return to power in the capital after a hiatus of over 26 years, cutting short the decade-long reign of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP legislature meeting saw Gupta appointed as the Leader of the House. Her cabinet will be sworn in at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday, making her the fourth woman to hold the position in Delhi's history. Notably, she will be the only female chief minister in BJP-ruled states.

The 50-year-old's victory in Shalimar Bagh, where she bested AAP's Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes, preceded her appointment. Gupta, who has connections with the RSS and a strong background in politics, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging to serve Delhi with integrity and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)