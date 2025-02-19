Left Menu

Bolsonaro Charged: Can Legislative Maneuvers Secure 2026 Comeback?

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces charges for allegedly planning a coup in 2022. His political future might rely on legislative changes to current laws preventing convicted individuals from running for office. Meanwhile, allies work to adapt the legislation as his supporters attempt to counter the perceived judicial bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:16 IST
After being charged with planning a 2022 coup, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's future is uncertain as he navigates legal and legislative hurdles. Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of attempting to subvert Brazil's democracy following his election loss to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Facing likely conviction by the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro and his allies are focusing on legislative changes to clear his comeback path. Among their targets is the 'clean record law' which bars convicted politicians from running. Bolsonaro aims to rally support in Congress, highlighting the law's alleged bias against right-wing figures like himself.

However, even with legislative support, constitutional barriers remain a significant obstacle. For Bolsonaro to run again, a two-thirds majority in Congress is needed to amend the constitution, a challenging proposition in the current political climate. Meanwhile, his allies push for shorter bans on convicted politicians in response to his 2030 ruling by the electoral court.

