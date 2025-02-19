Punjab Battles US Deportee Flights: Chief Minister's Strong Stand

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has openly criticized the recent influx of flights carrying deportees from the United States to Amritsar. Mann claims these flights unfairly defame Punjab, a state disproportionately represented among the deportees.

From February 5 onwards, three US military aircraft landed in India, bringing a total of 333 deportees. Official figures indicate that 126 of these individuals hail from Punjab, with 110 from Haryana and 74 from Gujarat. Smaller numbers have been reported from other Indian states.

The backlash from opposition parties, concerned about the treatment of deportees during transit, has led to diplomatic talks with the US. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed that the deportation process follows established protocols, though discussions to ensure humane treatment continue.

