Diplomatic Dynamics: Putin's Call for Prepared Talks with Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed interest in meeting President Donald Trump, emphasizing the need for thorough preparation. He praised recent positive discussions in Riyadh between Russian and US officials. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy criticized Trump's engagement with Russian narratives and has planned talks with US special envoy Keith Kellogg.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a willingness to meet with US President Donald Trump, stating that thorough preparations are necessary to ensure the meeting's productivity. Speaking on Tuesday, Putin praised recent discussions between senior officials from Russia and the US in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which aimed at mending diplomatic relations.
In light of these developments, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced concerns on Wednesday, accusing Trump of being ensnared in a Russian-crafted 'disinformation space.' Zelenskyy's remarks come as the backdrop to ongoing discussions between the Trump administration and Kremlin representatives.
Zelenskyy plans to meet with the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, who arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Putin acknowledged that President Trump has recognized the complexities involved in the Ukrainian crisis, which may prolong a resolution beyond his original expectations.
