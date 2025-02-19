Operation Whirlwind: Investigating Threats Amid Government Shakeup

A new investigation has been launched by Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin targeting threats against federal workers following layoffs overseen by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). These layoffs, endorsed by Trump, have incited threats, prompting scrutiny on several figures including Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

Martin's initiative, titled 'Operation Whirlwind,' specifically names Schumer as part of a threats probe. This comes after Schumer's prior comments during an abortion rights rally, which Martin suggests may have influenced recent developments. Senator Schumer has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Amidst ongoing tensions, Martin has faced criticism for leveraging social media unprofessionally and pressuring his office to pursue unfounded investigations. Meanwhile, threats continue to target those involved in previous controversial decisions, as Martin's office grapples with the fallout of his directives.

