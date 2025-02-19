Left Menu

Operation Whirlwind: Investigating Threats Amid Government Shakeup

Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin announced an investigation into threats against federal workers, naming Senator Chuck Schumer as a target after discussions about Elon Musk's department cuts. The operation dubbed 'Whirlwind' aims to address threats related to layoffs initiated by the GOP-supported Department of Government Efficiency.

Updated: 19-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:14 IST
Operation Whirlwind: Investigating Threats Amid Government Shakeup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new investigation has been launched by Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin targeting threats against federal workers following layoffs overseen by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). These layoffs, endorsed by Trump, have incited threats, prompting scrutiny on several figures including Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

Martin's initiative, titled 'Operation Whirlwind,' specifically names Schumer as part of a threats probe. This comes after Schumer's prior comments during an abortion rights rally, which Martin suggests may have influenced recent developments. Senator Schumer has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Amidst ongoing tensions, Martin has faced criticism for leveraging social media unprofessionally and pressuring his office to pursue unfounded investigations. Meanwhile, threats continue to target those involved in previous controversial decisions, as Martin's office grapples with the fallout of his directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

