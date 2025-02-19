Budget Brouhaha: South Africa's Coalition Conundrum

The South African government's annual budget presentation faced an unprecedented postponement due to clashes within the ruling coalition, illustrating deep-seated political tensions. Traditionally presented in February by the finance minister, this delay reflects growing instability in the nation's governance landscape.

The multi-party coalition emerged as the African National Congress (ANC) faced its first electoral defeat in three decades. Unable to independently pass the budget, the ANC proposed a value-added tax increase, sparking resistance from the Democratic Alliance (DA). The DA argued the move could severely damage the economy.

Economic pressures mount as recent actions by US President Donald Trump strained relations. Alleged leadership failures and contentious policy debates, such as the Land Expropriation Act, add to this turbulent political climate, eliciting concerns from groups like the Black Business Council about investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)