Congo Crisis: Panic, Power, and Peril Amid Rising Rebellion
As Rwandan-backed rebels advance in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi faces growing distrust and panic in Kinshasa. The fall of Goma and Bukavu has led to fears of a coup, diplomatic failures, and questions about Tshisekedi's leadership and the international community's role amidst escalating conflict.
In eastern Congo, Rwandan-backed rebels advance while President Felix Tshisekedi's office insists control remains with the army. Yet, in Kinshasa, panic grows amid coup rumors, as families flee abroad for safety.
Residents question the president's understanding of the situation as embassies adopt heightened security measures and government officials prepare to evacuate families. M23's advances have escalated the conflict, with Rwanda denying involvement.
Tshisekedi's refusal to negotiate and absence from key African summits, prioritizing European security discussions instead, stir domestic political dissent and international scrutiny. Critics doubt his government's legitimacy, with ongoing power struggles and intense geopolitical tensions.
