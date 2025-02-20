Left Menu

UK-Ukraine Solidarity Amid Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call, emphasizing unity and backing US peace efforts in Ukraine. Starmer justified election suspension during wartime, contrasting recent critical remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump about Zelenskiy's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressing unwavering support for Ukraine's democracy under Zelenskiy's leadership. The dialogue underscored the importance of international cooperation amid ongoing conflicts.

In a statement released afterwards, Starmer recognized the necessity of wartime election suspension, drawing parallels with the UK's actions during World War II. His remarks serve as a counterpoint to criticisms from Donald Trump, who labeled Zelenskiy a 'dictator' without elections.

Starmer further accentuated his endorsement of US initiatives aimed at achieving enduring peace in Ukraine, which seek to deter any recurring Russian aggression. His call for collective action highlights a steadfast commitment to resolving the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

