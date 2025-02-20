Tensions Escalate: Trump Labels Zelenskiy a 'Dictator'

U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy by calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a 'dictator without elections' on Wednesday. Trump warned Zelenskiy to act swiftly to secure peace or risk losing his country entirely.

Zelenskiy, addressing Trump's comments, dismissed them as a product of Russian disinformation. He defended Ukraine's commitment to its right to exist, despite the challenges posed by martial law that have stalled elections.

European leaders, alarmed by recent U.S. policy shifts regarding Ukraine, called for stronger support for the country. The geopolitical tensions underscore the complex international dynamics fueling the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

