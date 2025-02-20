Left Menu

Colombia's Cabinet Shake-Up: New Defense Minister Appointed

Colombian President Gustavo Petro appointed General Pedro Sanchez as the new defense minister, succeeding Ivan Velasquez. This change comes amid a significant cabinet reshuffle following a tense meeting where President Petro requested resignations from all ministers, leading to several departures.

  • Colombia

In a significant political shake-up, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the appointment of General Pedro Sanchez as the new defense minister, succeeding Ivan Velasquez. This decision forms part of a broader cabinet reshuffle initiated by Petro.

Earlier this month, Petro asked all cabinet members to submit their resignations after a tense cabinet meeting was broadcast on national television. The move, aimed at revitalizing his administration, led to several ministers stepping down.

The reshuffling highlights Petro's efforts to consolidate his government and address internal dissent by making strategic changes in key positions, including the defense ministry.

