General Sanchez Takes Helm as Colombia's Defense Minister

In a significant political development, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro appointed General Pedro Sanchez as the new defense minister on Tuesday. This change comes amid a broader cabinet reshuffle that saw several ministers resign.

The reshuffle followed Petro's request for all his ministers to present their resignations earlier this month, after a particularly tense televised cabinet meeting led to officials stepping down. This transition marks a departure from the recent trend, as military officials have not held this role for over three decades.

Since 1991, civilians, primarily career politicians, have occupied the position of defense minister. General Sanchez's appointment reflects a pivotal shift in the nation's approach to its defense leadership.

