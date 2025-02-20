Left Menu

General Sanchez Takes Helm as Colombia's Defense Minister

General Pedro Sanchez has been appointed as Colombia's new defense minister by President Gustavo Petro. This appointment follows a significant cabinet reshuffle prompted by mass resignations. Sanchez becomes the first military official to hold the position in over thirty years, traditionally occupied by civilians since 1991.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 04:14 IST
Gustavo Petro

In a significant political development, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro appointed General Pedro Sanchez as the new defense minister on Tuesday. This change comes amid a broader cabinet reshuffle that saw several ministers resign.

The reshuffle followed Petro's request for all his ministers to present their resignations earlier this month, after a particularly tense televised cabinet meeting led to officials stepping down. This transition marks a departure from the recent trend, as military officials have not held this role for over three decades.

Since 1991, civilians, primarily career politicians, have occupied the position of defense minister. General Sanchez's appointment reflects a pivotal shift in the nation's approach to its defense leadership.

