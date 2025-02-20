Pentagon's Budget Reshuffle: Prioritizing National Security Amidst Financial Cutbacks

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed certain military sectors to propose strategies for an 8% budget cut, potentially over the next five years. This initiative seeks realignment of military spending to better conform to President Donald Trump's national security priorities, though it's undetermined if the overall defense budget will decrease.

In a memo shared with Reuters, officials revealed Hegseth's February 24 deadline for proposals. While not immediately seeking a major budget cut, the memo aims to reprioritize funding. Exemptions include U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and border security missions. However, operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa remain non-exempt.

The Pentagon faces scrutiny over its near $1 trillion annual budget, with the added challenge of Musk's team potentially expediting downsizing. Civilian military employees report possible separations. Critics argue Musk's lack of expertise could risk classified programs, underscoring defense contractors' concerns over maintaining district-specific funding, exemplified by the controversial F-35 program.

(With inputs from agencies.)