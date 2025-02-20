Left Menu

Pentagon's Budget Reshuffle: Prioritizing National Security Amidst Financial Cutbacks

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is instructing parts of the military to consider budget cuts over the next five years. The move aims to re-align spending with President Trump's security priorities, though the overall defense budget may remain stable. Concerns are raised over the impact on civilian employees and defense programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 04:19 IST
Pentagon's Budget Reshuffle: Prioritizing National Security Amidst Financial Cutbacks

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed certain military sectors to propose strategies for an 8% budget cut, potentially over the next five years. This initiative seeks realignment of military spending to better conform to President Donald Trump's national security priorities, though it's undetermined if the overall defense budget will decrease.

In a memo shared with Reuters, officials revealed Hegseth's February 24 deadline for proposals. While not immediately seeking a major budget cut, the memo aims to reprioritize funding. Exemptions include U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and border security missions. However, operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa remain non-exempt.

The Pentagon faces scrutiny over its near $1 trillion annual budget, with the added challenge of Musk's team potentially expediting downsizing. Civilian military employees report possible separations. Critics argue Musk's lack of expertise could risk classified programs, underscoring defense contractors' concerns over maintaining district-specific funding, exemplified by the controversial F-35 program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025