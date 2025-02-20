Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy Amid Calls for Ceasefire

Former President Donald Trump has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his leadership, suggesting that Zelenskiy missed an opportunity for talks with Russia. Trump expressed a desire for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine soon, speaking at a conference in Florida.

Updated: 20-02-2025 05:15 IST
In a biting rebuke at a Florida conference, former President Donald Trump continued his critique of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accusing him of inadequate leadership. Trump argued that Zelenskiy had the option to negotiate with Russia in Saudi Arabia but failed to do so.

The former U.S. leader shared his thoughts during a speech, insisting that a peace deal should emerge soon between the embroiled nations of Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized his aspiration for a swift and lasting ceasefire.

Trump's comments stirred discussions on international diplomacy and the ongoing tension, impacting the geopolitical landscape and sparking a variety of expert opinions on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

