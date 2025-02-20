U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Meets Hungarian Foreign Minister to Discuss Economic and Security Priorities
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to discuss economic and national security priorities. The discussion highlighted the importance of U.S.-Hungary relations. The meeting did not address Russia-Ukraine tensions, despite Hungary's controversial ties with Russia and past exemptions from sanctions on Gazprombank.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held discussions with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on key economic and national security priorities, underscoring the significance of U.S.-Hungary relations. This meeting comes at a pivotal time for Europe, as highlighted in a Treasury statement.
The conversation did not touch on Russia's war in Ukraine or former President Donald Trump's intentions to initiate talks with Moscow, a stance that has unsettled European leaders. Hungary's nationalist government has often clashed with Western allies over various issues, including its strong economic ties with Russia, media freedoms, and human rights.
In December, the Biden administration granted Hungary an exemption from sanctions against Russia's Gazprombank, allowing continued payments for Russian gas. Additionally, Secretary Bessent is set to miss the upcoming G20 finance ministers gathering in South Africa, opting out of meeting global counterparts there.
