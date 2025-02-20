Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Meets Hungarian Foreign Minister to Discuss Economic and Security Priorities

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to discuss economic and national security priorities. The discussion highlighted the importance of U.S.-Hungary relations. The meeting did not address Russia-Ukraine tensions, despite Hungary's controversial ties with Russia and past exemptions from sanctions on Gazprombank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 05:26 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Meets Hungarian Foreign Minister to Discuss Economic and Security Priorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held discussions with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on key economic and national security priorities, underscoring the significance of U.S.-Hungary relations. This meeting comes at a pivotal time for Europe, as highlighted in a Treasury statement.

The conversation did not touch on Russia's war in Ukraine or former President Donald Trump's intentions to initiate talks with Moscow, a stance that has unsettled European leaders. Hungary's nationalist government has often clashed with Western allies over various issues, including its strong economic ties with Russia, media freedoms, and human rights.

In December, the Biden administration granted Hungary an exemption from sanctions against Russia's Gazprombank, allowing continued payments for Russian gas. Additionally, Secretary Bessent is set to miss the upcoming G20 finance ministers gathering in South Africa, opting out of meeting global counterparts there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025