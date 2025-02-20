Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Delhi CM: A New Era for Women in Politics
Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister, marking a significant moment for women's empowerment in politics. In a ceremony attended by prominent BJP leaders, Gupta vowed to tackle corruption and uphold her responsibilities with integrity, signaling a transformative phase for Delhi's governance.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal moment for Delhi's political landscape, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the city's Chief Minister during a ceremonial event at Ramlila Maidan. Attended by top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta's appointment is seen as a milestone for women's empowerment in politics.
Sworn in alongside six other ministers, Gupta has pledged to address the developmental shortcomings and persistent issues in the capital. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized the significance of this new 'double-engine government,' expressing optimism for swift improvements in governance.
The appointment of Rekha Gupta, hailed as a 'miracle' by the CM herself, represents a new chapter for women in political leadership. Gupta promises accountability among corrupt officials and is determined to fulfill her duties with dedication and sincerity, as well as adhering to the BJP's commitments for Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
