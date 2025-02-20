Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Delhi's First Woman Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister, marking BJP's return to power in the state after 26 years. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit congratulated Gupta and expressed hope that the BJP will fulfill its welfare promises. Gupta is the only woman in NDA's chief ministerial team.

Updated: 20-02-2025 15:04 IST
Rekha Gupta
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta, who on Thursday, took the oath as Delhi's Chief Minister, a landmark for the BJP, as the party returns to power in the state after 26 years.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Dikshit commented on the BJP's process of selecting chief ministers, noting the consistency of their method across states. 'I congratulate her and the cabinet and wish them well,' he stated, stressing the importance of fulfilling their ambitious welfare agenda.

Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. She is the only woman in the NDA's lineup of chief ministers, with the BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats to defeat AAP in the recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

