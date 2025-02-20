Left Menu

Delhi Awaits: Will BJP Deliver Rs 2500 Monthly Aid to Women as Promised?

Former Delhi CM Atishi hopes newly sworn-in CM Rekha Gupta will fulfill BJP's pre-election promise of Rs 2500 monthly aid to Delhi women. With a crucial cabinet meeting scheduled on International Women's Day, all eyes are on Gupta to see if she delivers as pledged.

Former Delhi CM & AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi expressed optimism on Thursday that the new BJP-led government, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will fulfill its pre-election promise to provide Rs 2500 per month to women in Delhi. This significant decision is expected to be made during the first cabinet meeting on the same day Gupta takes office.

Atishi highlighted that during the Delhi assembly elections, BJP leaders, including PM Modi, pledged to pass the women aid scheme in the initial cabinet meeting, with the first installment due by March 8, celebrated as International Women's Day. 'Every woman in Delhi is awaiting BJP's fulfillment of its promise,' Atishi noted.

In her first official duty, Rekha Gupta is set to preside over the cabinet meeting later in the evening after being sworn in at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Newly sworn-in ministers include Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

