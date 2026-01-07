Left Menu

Political Alliances Shakeup in Maharashtra's Local Councils

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed opposition to BJP's alliances with the Congress and AIMIM, criticizing their collaboration in the Ambernath Municipal Council and Akot Municipal Council respectively. Shinde emphasized persistent opposition to Congress, recalling his father Eknath Shinde's past revolt against similar moves, and highlighted the Shiv Sena's sidelining despite being the largest party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:10 IST
In a surprising political shift, the BJP has forged new alliances in Maharashtra's local councils, joining forces with the Congress and the AIMIM. This move has prompted criticism from Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who emphasized his party's longstanding opposition to Congress associations.

The BJP, along with the Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has formed the Ambernath Vikas Aghadi to lead the Ambernath Municipal Council, despite the Shiv Sena being the largest party. Shinde reiterated his stance against such coalitions, highlighting his father's historic stance and the party's founding principles against Congress.

Following these events, the Congress has taken disciplinary action by suspending its 12 elected councillors who aligned with BJP in Ambernath, revealing the ongoing tensions and dynamic shifts within regional politics.

