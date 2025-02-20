Pope Francis: A Fighter Battling Pneumonia

Pope Francis is making a steady recovery as he spends his seventh day in Rome's Gemelli hospital, battling pneumonia. On Thursday morning, the Vatican reported he was alert and had managed to get out of bed to have breakfast.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted on February 14 after experiencing breathing difficulties and is being treated for double pneumonia. In a recent update, the Vatican confirmed his condition had shown a 'slight improvement' with stable vital signs.

Messages of support flooded in from around the world. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the pope and remarked on his sense of humor amid the illness. Catholic leaders expressed confidence in his recovery, echoing sentiments of hope and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)