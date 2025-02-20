Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Sapkal Demands Ministerial Sackings

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for the immediate removal of two state ministers embroiled in serious legal controversies. On Thursday, Sapkal urged the Mahayuti government to dismiss Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, recently sentenced to two years in prison by a Nashik court for cheating.

Additionally, Sapkal highlighted allegations of corruption against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde, who has adamantly denied the claims. He criticized the BJP-led alliance government for its role in allegedly misappropriating public funds, while highlighting the plight of farmers struggling for fair compensation.

Sapkal also condemned the lack of swift governmental action against Kokate, drawing parallels to the quick punitive measures taken against Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. Both implicated ministers are members of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, which Sapkal claims is protecting them.

(With inputs from agencies.)