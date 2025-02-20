South Africa's Vision for a Collaborative G20 Leadership
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of G20 leadership in tackling global issues during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Highlighting themes of solidarity and sustainability, he urged reform in international systems and called for addressing four key priorities under South Africa's G20 Presidency, including climate action and debt sustainability.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the G20 to take a central role in addressing global challenges. Speaking at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of cooperation in overcoming geopolitical tensions, climate change, and economic disparities.
As South Africa holds the G20 Presidency for the first time on the African continent, Ramaphosa set forth an agenda focusing on solidarity, equality, and sustainability. He pinpointed four key priorities: enhancing disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability for developing nations, mobilizing finance for a just energy transition, and harnessing critical minerals.
Ramaphosa also called for reforms in global governance structures like the UN, highlighting the need for inclusivity and responsiveness to current global realities. He drew on South Africa's experiences to advocate diplomacy as a solution for conflicts, urging the G20 to lead decisively on these pressing matters.
