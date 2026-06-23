Russian strategic bombers make 16-hour test flight over Barents, Norwegian seas
Russian Tu-160 bombers conducted a 16-hour flight over the Barents and Norwegian Seas, accompanied by MiG-31 jets and foreign fighter jets, in a routine operation.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian strategic Tu-160 missile-carrying bombers conducted a 16-hour flight including an air-to-air refueling test in the neutral zone over the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea, the defense ministry said on Telegram.
The flight, which the ministry said was a routine one, was accompanied by Russian MiG-31 fighter jets and was escorted by foreign fighter jets at certain points, the post, issued in the early hours of Tuesday, said, without specifying the countries involved.
In the north, Russia borders NATO members Norway and Finland.
ALSO READ
-
Kremlin says there are no grounds for concern about Russia's economy
-
Over 5,000 people trapped in Myanmar scam centres near Thai border, rights group says
-
Lavrov says Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine from point where they left off
-
Russia, Iran lead surge in gas flaring, dimming global hopes to end the practice
-
Ukrainian attack damages school in Russian-held part of Zaporizhzhia region, TASS says