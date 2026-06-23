Russian strategic bombers make 16-hour test flight over Barents, Norwegian seas

Russian Tu-160 bombers conducted a 16-hour flight over the Barents and Norwegian Seas, accompanied by MiG-31 jets and foreign fighter jets, in a routine operation.

Reuters | Russian Strategic Tu Missilecarrying Bombers Conducted A Hour Flight Including An Airtoair Refueling Test In The Neutral Zone Over The Barents Sea And The Norwegian Sea | Updated: 23-06-2026 06:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 06:16 IST
Russian strategic bombers make 16-hour test flight over Barents, Norwegian seas
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian ​strategic ​Tu-160 missile-carrying bombers ‌conducted a ​16-hour flight including an air-to-air ‌refueling test in the neutral zone over the Barents Sea ‌and the Norwegian Sea, ‌the defense ministry said on Telegram.

The flight, which the ministry ⁠said ​was ⁠a routine one, was accompanied by ⁠Russian MiG-31 fighter jets and ​was escorted by foreign fighter ⁠jets at certain points, the ⁠post, ​issued in the early hours of Tuesday, said, ⁠without specifying the countries involved.

In the ⁠north, ⁠Russia borders NATO members Norway and Finland.

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