Russian Strategic Tu Missilecarrying Bombers Conducted A Hour Flight Including An Airtoair Refueling Test In The Neutral Zone Over The Barents Sea And The Norwegian Sea

Russian ​strategic ​Tu-160 missile-carrying bombers ‌conducted a ​16-hour flight including an air-to-air ‌refueling test in the neutral zone over the Barents Sea ‌and the Norwegian Sea, ‌the defense ministry said on Telegram.

The flight, which the ministry ⁠said ​was ⁠a routine one, was accompanied by ⁠Russian MiG-31 fighter jets and ​was escorted by foreign fighter ⁠jets at certain points, the ⁠post, ​issued in the early hours of Tuesday, said, ⁠without specifying the countries involved.

In the ⁠north, ⁠Russia borders NATO members Norway and Finland.