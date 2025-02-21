Venezuelan Migrants to Return from U.S. Amid Policy Shifts

Approximately 170 Venezuelan migrants are expected to land in Honduras from the United States, the Honduran government announced on Thursday. The migrants will be transported 'immediately' back to Venezuela, aligning with U.S. policy encouraging Latin American countries to assist in receiving migrants.

This move is part of a broader effort by the United States to manage its southern border under President Donald Trump, who has enacted stricter border controls and deportation practices concerning migrants.

The policy has resulted in a significant number of migrants being redirected to other countries within the region, showcasing the evolving dynamics of international migration policies in the Americas.

(With inputs from agencies.)