Temporary Protected Status for Haitians Reduced Amid Controversy

In a significant policy shift, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a reduction of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 521,000 Haitians, with their protections now set to expire in August. This move reverses a Biden administration's decision to extend these protections until February 2026.

Noem's decision is part of a broader pattern, which includes previously revoking TPS for approximately 600,000 Venezuelans, half of whom will lose their status in April. This has reignited tensions over immigration policies, reflecting campaign promises by former President Donald Trump.

The reduction comes amidst Haiti's deepening crisis, with more than a million citizens displaced due to gang violence and the lack of stable governance. As the situation deteriorates, international bodies call for security measures to facilitate free elections that haven't occurred since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)