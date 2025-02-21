Zelenskiy Seeks Robust U.S.-Ukraine Security and Investment Pact
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine met with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss a solid investment and security agreement. Amid ongoing tensions with Russia, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for immediate action and strong details to ensure lasting peace and security, rejecting an initial U.S. proposal concerning rare earths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 05:08 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced efforts for a swift, strong investment and security agreement with the United States following a hopeful meeting with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg.
Zelenskiy stressed the importance of crafting detailed agreements to secure successful outcomes, in response to discussions with Kellogg, just after contentious exchanges with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning U.S.-Russian negotiations.
The dialogue focused on battlefield conditions, security assurances, and prisoner of war issues, amid Ukraine's stance against an earlier U.S. proposal on rare earths development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- investment
- security
- agreement
- Kellogg
- peace
- Russia
- United States
- rare earths
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Minnesota House Democratic and GOP leaders reach a power-sharing agreement to end a 3-week stalemate, reports AP.
Chief Minister's Divine Dip: Seeking Peace for Manipur
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit Unites World Leaders in Dubai
A Sacred Dip: Manipur CM Prays for Peace at Maha Kumbh
European Markets Surge Amid Ukraine Peace Hopes and Mining Growth