Zelenskiy Seeks Robust U.S.-Ukraine Security and Investment Pact

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced efforts for a swift, strong investment and security agreement with the United States following a hopeful meeting with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg.

Zelenskiy stressed the importance of crafting detailed agreements to secure successful outcomes, in response to discussions with Kellogg, just after contentious exchanges with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning U.S.-Russian negotiations.

The dialogue focused on battlefield conditions, security assurances, and prisoner of war issues, amid Ukraine's stance against an earlier U.S. proposal on rare earths development.

(With inputs from agencies.)