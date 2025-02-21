Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Robust U.S.-Ukraine Security and Investment Pact

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine met with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss a solid investment and security agreement. Amid ongoing tensions with Russia, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for immediate action and strong details to ensure lasting peace and security, rejecting an initial U.S. proposal concerning rare earths.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced efforts for a swift, strong investment and security agreement with the United States following a hopeful meeting with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg.

Zelenskiy stressed the importance of crafting detailed agreements to secure successful outcomes, in response to discussions with Kellogg, just after contentious exchanges with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning U.S.-Russian negotiations.

The dialogue focused on battlefield conditions, security assurances, and prisoner of war issues, amid Ukraine's stance against an earlier U.S. proposal on rare earths development.

