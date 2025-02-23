Left Menu

Syria's Path to Reform: National Dialogue Conference Marks New Era

Syria's new leadership, post-Assad, plans a national dialogue conference on February 25 to chart the nation's future. This pivotal event, drawing international attention, focuses on inclusivity and aims to establish a constitutional declaration and economic reforms. The conference may influence the lifting of foreign sanctions.

Updated: 23-02-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is set to hold a national dialogue conference beginning on February 25 to discuss a new trajectory for the country following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December, as reported by members of its preparatory committee.

This conference, integral to Syria's political process, aims to account for its diverse, multi-religious populace, which is essential as foreign capitals consider lifting sanctions. The former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which now controls Damascus, has committed to this dialogue, marking a new chapter after toppling Assad's regime.

The preparatory committee met with thousands of Syrians to craft a constitutional declaration, economic framework, and reform plans. HTS-appointed President Ahmed Sharaa has slated the dialogue as part of drafting a new constitution and eventually holding elections. The conference may extend beyond its two-day schedule, potentially influencing the formation of a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

