Syria's Path to Reform: National Dialogue Conference Marks New Era

Syria is set to hold a national dialogue conference beginning on February 25 to discuss a new trajectory for the country following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December, as reported by members of its preparatory committee.

This conference, integral to Syria's political process, aims to account for its diverse, multi-religious populace, which is essential as foreign capitals consider lifting sanctions. The former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which now controls Damascus, has committed to this dialogue, marking a new chapter after toppling Assad's regime.

The preparatory committee met with thousands of Syrians to craft a constitutional declaration, economic framework, and reform plans. HTS-appointed President Ahmed Sharaa has slated the dialogue as part of drafting a new constitution and eventually holding elections. The conference may extend beyond its two-day schedule, potentially influencing the formation of a new government.

