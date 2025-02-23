Germany's Election: A Nation on the Brink of Change

Germany is holding a pivotal national election that could change the country's political landscape. Friedrich Merz's conservatives are expected to regain power, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) aims for a historic showing.

With the CDU/CSU bloc unlikely to win a majority, coalition talks could be complex, delaying much-needed economic reforms. Sharply divided over issues like migration, Germany's political landscape reflects the nation's evolving sentiment since the 2015 migrant crisis.

The election occurs amid global challenges, including potential trade wars and geopolitical tensions. As public optimism wavers and the political landscape shifts, Germany's future direction hangs in the balance.

