Germany's Election: A Nation on the Brink of Change

Germany's national election could see Friedrich Merz's conservatives regain power, while the far-right AfD is expected to achieve a historic result. The fragmented political landscape may lead to prolonged coalition negotiations, with economic revival efforts at stake amidst shifting public sentiment on migration and living standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:39 IST
Germany is holding a pivotal national election that could change the country's political landscape. Friedrich Merz's conservatives are expected to regain power, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) aims for a historic showing.

With the CDU/CSU bloc unlikely to win a majority, coalition talks could be complex, delaying much-needed economic reforms. Sharply divided over issues like migration, Germany's political landscape reflects the nation's evolving sentiment since the 2015 migrant crisis.

The election occurs amid global challenges, including potential trade wars and geopolitical tensions. As public optimism wavers and the political landscape shifts, Germany's future direction hangs in the balance.

