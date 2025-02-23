Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly in Bihar Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Political tensions are high in Bihar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Bhagalpur for the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana disbursement. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses makhana farmers while deflecting electoral motives allegations. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor criticize Modi's tour, sparking further debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions reached a fever pitch in Bihar on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi planned a trip to Bhagalpur. Modi's visit coincides with the disbursement of nearly Rs 23,000 crore to around 100 million Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana beneficiaries.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived early to prepare, emphasizing collaboration with foxnut farmers on the proposed 'Makhana board.' Speaking at the 'Makhana Panchayat' in Darbhanga, Chouhan insisted the board would be formed with farmer consultation, rejecting top-down directives from Delhi.

Amid allegations from RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of electoral motives, Chouhan rebuffed claims that Modi's presence was politically driven, noting the PM's visit to non-election states like Madhya Pradesh and Assam. Despite criticism from Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor, BJP allies defended Modi's focus on Bihar, underscoring its priority for national development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

