Sudan's Parallel Government Sparks Controversy Amid Conflict

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces signed a charter to establish a parallel government amid recent army advances. Despite human rights concerns, a 'government of peace and unity' was declared. The war has killed 24,000 and displaced millions. The Sudanese military regained control over key areas, including oil refineries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies have taken a significant step toward establishing a parallel government, as revealed by their signing of a controversial charter on Sunday. This development occurs as the Sudanese army has been making recent advances against rival groups in the ongoing conflict.

The clandestine signing ceremony took place in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, after a heavily criticized meeting last week, which took place in a government-owned building, sparked backlash from Sudan's Foreign Ministry in Khartoum. However, the RSF claims their new 'government of peace and unity' is legitimate, despite accusations of atrocities and genocide from the international community.

The brutal conflict in Sudan has claimed over 24,000 lives, with more than 14 million people displaced, as reported by the United Nations. As the RSF loses its grip on areas like Wad Medani and key cities including Greater Khartoum, the Sudanese military regains control, especially over strategic assets like the country's largest oil refinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

