Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Bold Gamble for Peace: NATO Membership for Resignation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed willingness to resign if it ensures peace for Ukraine and facilitates its entry into NATO. Zelenskiy made this statement during a tense press conference amid criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who seeks elections amidst the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:36 IST
Zelenskiy's Bold Gamble for Peace: NATO Membership for Resignation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has indicated a willingness to resign his position if such a move leads to peace for Ukraine and paves the way for the nation's entry into NATO. This bold statement was made during a press conference on Sunday, highlighting the depth of the ongoing crisis.

The Ukrainian leader's comments come in response to criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been vocal about seeing elections take place in Ukraine. Trump labeled Zelenskiy as a 'dictator' due to his official term ending in 2024, amid strained relations between the two leaders.

Amidst this diplomatic challenge, Zelenskiy emphasized his preference for Trump's support as a partner rather than merely a mediator. Despite the pressure, Zelenskiy stands firm against holding elections during the current wartime conditions, a stance backed by his domestic political allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025