Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has indicated a willingness to resign his position if such a move leads to peace for Ukraine and paves the way for the nation's entry into NATO. This bold statement was made during a press conference on Sunday, highlighting the depth of the ongoing crisis.

The Ukrainian leader's comments come in response to criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been vocal about seeing elections take place in Ukraine. Trump labeled Zelenskiy as a 'dictator' due to his official term ending in 2024, amid strained relations between the two leaders.

Amidst this diplomatic challenge, Zelenskiy emphasized his preference for Trump's support as a partner rather than merely a mediator. Despite the pressure, Zelenskiy stands firm against holding elections during the current wartime conditions, a stance backed by his domestic political allies.

