Tensions Escalate: Israeli Tanks Return to West Bank After 21 Years

For the first time since 2002, Israeli tanks have moved into the occupied West Bank, marking an escalation in the already tense Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This move comes just after the defense minister declared that troops would remain in some parts of the Palestinian territory for the coming year.

Associated Press reports confirm that a few tanks rolled into Jenin, a city known for its longstanding resistance against Israeli control. This action signifies a deeper crackdown on the Palestinian territories by Israel, determined to address militancy after a spike in attacks.

The Israeli military campaign, particularly in the northern West Bank, has stirred controversy as Palestinians see it as an effort to solidify control over regions inhabited by millions living under military rule. The attacks have drawn international criticism amid delays in the release of Palestinian prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)