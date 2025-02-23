New Political Front Emerges from Former JeI Members in J&K

In a significant political development, former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) have announced the formation of a new political party named the Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Development Front. The announcement was made during a convention in Kulgam, a traditional JeI stronghold.

The new party aims to contest future elections under one umbrella, with a focus on justice and genuine development. Led by Shameem Ahmad and Sayir Reshi, the front seeks to offer an alternative to what they describe as misleading political systems in the region.

The leadership expressed optimism about future electoral success and plans to launch the group officially in Srinagar. They pledged to select educated representatives and prioritize community welfare while disassociating from social evils.

