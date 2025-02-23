Left Menu

New Political Front Emerges from Former JeI Members in J&K

Former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a new political outfit, the Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Development Front, to contest future elections, aiming at a just governance system and development. This marks a significant political move in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) have announced the formation of a new political party named the Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Development Front. The announcement was made during a convention in Kulgam, a traditional JeI stronghold.

The new party aims to contest future elections under one umbrella, with a focus on justice and genuine development. Led by Shameem Ahmad and Sayir Reshi, the front seeks to offer an alternative to what they describe as misleading political systems in the region.

The leadership expressed optimism about future electoral success and plans to launch the group officially in Srinagar. They pledged to select educated representatives and prioritize community welfare while disassociating from social evils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

